Adegoke’s murder: Adeleke denies plans to pardon Adedoyin





Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has denied that he has plans to pardon Dr Rahman Adedoyin, convicted for the murder of Timothy Adegoke, a postgraduate student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ile, Osun state.

Adedoyin was sentenced to death for the murder after a trial that lasted over a year. Osun State Chief Judge, Justice Oyebola Ojo last month sentenced the hotelier and two of his workers to death after convicting them of the murder charges preferred against them.

Meanwhile, news trending on social media had it that the governor is planning to pardon Adedoyin, who had already appealed against the judgement.

Reacting, the Governor in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed on Monday, stated the Governor had vowed never to intervene in any judicial process, including the Adedoyin’s matter.

It reads, “Those who concocted the fake news are evil-minded political operatives who are merely grasping at straws in their…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper