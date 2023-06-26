AEDC urges customers to disregard tariff increase





The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has appealed to its customers to disregard planned tariff increase as approval for such increment had not been received.

AEDC management made the appeal in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

“Please disregard the circulating communication, regarding review of electricity tariffs.

“Be informed that no approval for such increments has been received. We regret any inconvenience.”

However, AEDC had earlier in a statement, said there would be an upward review of electricity tariff from July 1.

According to the statement, the tariff increase is influenced by the fluctuating exchange rate.

“Effective July 1, 2023, please be informed that there will be an upward review to the electricity tariff influenced by the fluctuating exchange rate.

“Under the MYTO 2022 guidelines, the previously set exchange rate of N441/1 dollar may now be revised to approximately N750/1 dollar which will have an impact on…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper