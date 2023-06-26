CBN and new measures to boost forex supply





By Babajide Komolafe, Economy Editor

The nation’s financial markets came alive last week following positive sentiments and renewed confidence generated by the new measures announced by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN to boost foreign exchange inflow into the country.

The stock market posted record gains, as the total value of shares listed on the NGXchange, or market capitalization, rose by N998 billion to N32.662 trillion on Wednesday when the measures were announced.

In the official forex market, the Investors and Exporters, I&E window, the new measures triggered increased transactions, prompting the exchange rate to rise, and converged with the parallel market exchange rate around N756 per dollar within one week of the new measures.

Presidential pronouncement

The measures announced by the CBN, were aimed at injecting new life into the official forex market, represented by the Investor and Exporters, I&E window, and were largely inspired by the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper