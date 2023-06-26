Ebonyi govt vows to tackle incidences of rape, gender-based violence





By Peter Okutu

Ebonyi State Government, Monday vowed to tackle incidences of rape and gender-based violence, which have gradually become a phenomenon in the State.

Cases of rape and gender-based violence have often been reported to the Family Law Centre, GBV task force and Security agencies, as measures geared towards tackling the menace.

Briefing Newsmen in Abakaliki, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Ebonyi State, Mrs Nwankpuma Felicia Oyida affirmed that the State Government would not fold its arm and watch the trend of rape and gender-based violence persist in the State.

Nwankpuma who solicited media partnership in the course of discharging her duties explained that the present administration in the State, would look into the welfare women, children and youths, in order to improve their standard of living.

She said: “We are partners in progress. I thank God for his Excellency. He has a good package for the women. This government is out to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper