Gov poll: We need unity to win Bayelsa – Tinubu’s Campaign Director tells APC leaders 





By Dapo Akinrefon

The South-South coordinator of The Asiwaju Group in Bayelsa State, Pastor Reuben Wilson, on Monday, expressed worry over the cold war brewing within the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state and has called for caution ahead of the November 11 governorship election.

Wilson, who is also the founder of the Pastor Reuben Initiative for Good Leadership and Accountability, PRIFGLA, in a statement, noted that the on-going rift between the party leaders was not in the best interest of the party.

He said there was an urgent need for the party leaders to “unite and fight for the party’s victory in the forthcoming gubernatorial election slated for the 11th of November, 2023.The victory of the party in the said election should be the priority of all party faithful.

He said: “We cannot afford to go into the forthcoming election as a divided house because a house that is divided against itself cannot stand. We all should therefore, bury our…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper