Health Insurance: Healthcare providers set agenda for Tinubu





….Calls for political will, transparency in NHIA Act implementation, funding

By Chioma Obinna

HealthCare Providers Association of Nigeria, HCPAN, has urged the new administration of Bola Tinubu to show strong political will and transparency with the implementation of the National Health Insurance Authority, NHIA, even as it posited that in order to achieve Universal Health Coverage, UHC, as well as reverse upsetting health indices there must be collaboration among all stakeholders in the health sector.

Making these calls and more at the HCPAN, Lagos Chapter, Midyear Meeting in Lagos, the state Chairman of HCPAN, Pharm. Biola Paul-Ozieh said the new government must recognised the fact that the healthcare provider is key to the achievement of Universal Health Coverage in Nigeria and must be carried along all the way.

Paul-Ozieh said the Federal government must show commitment to the NHIA act, and whatever it takes, they must go all the way to make sure that this time…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper