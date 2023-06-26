IGP Egbetokun creates 40,000-man intervention squad for deployment nationwide





Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Against the backdrop of continued security challenges, Acting Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun has announced the creation of a new Special Intervention Squad comprising 40,000 specially trained elite officers.

He said, “In light of the current challenges, a series of operational strategies have been developed which is aimed at strengthening our capabilities to effectively deliver our mandates. Some of these will be discussed in this conference in a bid to kick-start the process of regaining our pride of place in the internal security architecture of our dear country.

“Our objective is to assess, discuss and implement crucial operational strategies that will enhance our law enforcement capabilities and safeguard the lives and property of our citizens.

Speaking during a meeting with Squadron, SPU, and Tactical Commanders in Abuja, he said, “The Squad will be formed by selecting officers from the pool of existing Police Mobile Force…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper