Longest Serving Speaker: What I’ll do in my 4th tenure in Borno — Lawan





By Ndahi Marama

Speaker of the Borno House State of Assembly, Abdulkarim Lawan, who is also the longest serving speaker in the history of Nigeria, in an interview with Vanguard, discussed his priorities in his fourth term as Speaker, proposed legislation on environmental protection, cultural preservation through the introduction of the teaching of local languages in schools, and ongoing efforts to combat the Boko Haram insurgency among others.

On his inauguration for the fourth time as Speaker of Borno State House of Assembly

First and foremost, I want to thank God Almighty for giving me the grace of being the most elected speaker of a House of Assembly, having emerged as a speaker for the fourth time. I also express my gratitude to the Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, and our party Chairman, Mr Ali Bukar Dalori, and my colleagues for the confidence they have in me to be elected as Speaker of the 7th Assembly, 8th Assembly, 9th Assembly and of now…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper