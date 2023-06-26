NDLEA intercepts 5, 344kg imported skunk consignments in Lekki, Lagos





…Recovers 834.2kg of same substance from 2 ladies, others; destroys 2.5 hectares of cannabis farm in Edo

By Kingsley Omonobi

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have intercepted two imported consignments of Loud, a strong strain of cannabis, with a combined weight of 5,344.1 kilograms along the Epe-Lekki corridor and at the Alfa beach, Lekki area of Lagos state.

Based on credible intelligence, NDLEA operatives laid ambush for a white truck conveying 50 jumbo bags of the illicit substance weighing 2, 434.1kg along the Epe-Lekki expressway in the early hours of Monday 19th June.

The truck driver however jumped out of the vehicle and escaped in a security hilux van escorting the truck, after the anti-narcotics officers successfully demobilized the truck conveying the drug exhibits.

In the same vein, officers of the Marine Command of the Agency the following day, Tuesday 20th also acting on intelligence intercepted a boat loaded with the same…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper