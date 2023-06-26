NDLEA seizes 4,776.4 illicit drugs, nabs 315 suspects in Osun





Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Osun State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has disclosed that it has seized over 4,776.4 kilograms of illicit drugs in the state within a year.

In a statement issued by the State Commander of the agency, Nnadi Chidi, on Monday, he said 315 suspects were also arrested in connection to the seizures.

​”Within the last commemoration of Day against Drug Abuse on June 26, 2022, till date, Osun State Command took a giant leap in curtailing the scourge of drug abuse and illicit trafficking in the State. A total of three hundred and fifteen -315- suspects comprising two hundred and seventy-nine -279- males and thirty-six -36- females were arrested for drug-related offences while the illicit drugs seized weighed 4,776.38644kg.

“The breakdown of the drug seizure is as follows: Cannabis sativa 4,735.033kg,​ Diazepam 7.909kg, Tramadol 4.896kg, Methamphetamine – 0.40956grms, Rophynol​ 0.413grms, Benazine​160grms, Skushies…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper