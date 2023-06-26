Nigeria to bolster technology transfer with S/Korea – Shettima





Vice President Kashim Shettima has restated Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening relations with Republic of Korea especially in promoting trade, technology transfer and maintaining global peace.

Olusola Abiola, the Director Information, Office of the Vice President, in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said Shettima spoke while receiving a delegation from the Republic of Korea at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The delegation was led by the Special Envoy to the President of the Republic of Korea, Jang Sungmin.

According to Shettima, Nigeria and Korea have a very robust bilateral relationship that is anchored on years of mutual trust and cooperation.

“A lot of Korean companies are doing business in Nigeria especially in the area of oil and gas; six of our LNG trains were constructed by Korean companies.

“We are fully committed to a very robust relationship between our nations; we need to learn a lot from Korea especially in the areas of manufacturing and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper