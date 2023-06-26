Seven family members, others dead in Indian marriage bus accident





Twelve members of a marriage party were killed and seven others injured as two buses collided head-on in Odisha’s Ganjam district, India on Sunday night.

The police said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over the death of people in the accident and sympathised with their families.

Police said they also wished for the speedy recovery of those injured in the accident, according to Indian local media on Monday.

“Pained by the bus accident in Ganjam district, Odisha. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted.

Patnaik also announced ex gratia of Rs 3 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased and free treatment of injured persons.

He also asked state Finance Minister B K Arukha to rush to the accident site.

The accident…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper