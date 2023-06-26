Subsidy: Lack of license, foreign exchange, others hinder fuel importation





…Only NNPCL still importing fuel

…As ex-depot price rises to N505 per litre

By Udeme Akpan, Energy Editor, LAGOS

Barely a month after deregulation, operators in the downstream sector have not been able to import petrol into Nigeria, due mainly to a lack of license and foreign exchange.

Checks by Vanguard, weekend, indicated that many oil marketers that applied for license are still waiting for the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, NMDPRA, to release it.

It also showed that the six companies, including Eterna, which got the license have not started importing the product into the country.

The checks further indicated that despite the floatation of foreign exchange rates by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, many oil companies still find it difficult to go into business.

A visit to many private depots in Apapa, Lagos, showed that the oil marketers are not contemplating importation in the coming weeks because of uncertainties…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper