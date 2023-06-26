Wagner crisis shows Ukraine war is ‘cracking’ Russia – EU





Wagner’s aborted mutiny shows Moscow’s war in Ukraine is splintering Russian power, the European Union’s top diplomat said Monday, warning of the risk of instability in the nuclear-armed nation.

“What has happened during this weekend shows that the war against Ukraine is cracking Russian power and affecting its political system,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said at a meeting of the bloc’s foreign ministers.

“We are certainly following closely what’s happening but it’s now the moment to continue supporting Ukraine more than ever, that’s what we will do,” he said.

Borrell warned that “certainly it’s not a good thing to see that a nuclear power like Russia can go into a phase of instability. It’s also something that has to be taken into account”.

He said, “The most important conclusion is that the war against Ukraine launched by (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and the monster that Putin created with Wagner, the monster is biting him”.

"The monster is acting…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper