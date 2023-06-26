When fate had the last say in Zamfara





By ALIYU KABIRU

AT a glance, the title of this piece suggests something of a chronicle of the hurdles that the new Governor of Zamfara State had to scale before landing his mandate. This may well be the case. However, it will be greatly unjust to discuss Dauda Lawal Dare’s emergence as governor of the state without at least highlighting the failure that is the person of his predecessor, Muhammad Bello Matawalle.

If Dare was fated to be governor, then Matawalle was simply a child of destiny who happened to be in power. Sadly, like one whose palm kernel was graciously and perhaps undeservedly cracked by benevolent spirits, the Matawalle simply didn’t know what to do with power. Even the most sycophantic of Matawalle’s followers will agree that the man had only two preoccupations as governor of Zamfara State. At the beginning of his administration as a newly minted supreme court governor, his leadership model was characterised by the penchant for blaming even his most egregious…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper