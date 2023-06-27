10 persons drowned as boat capsizes in Akwa Ibom waterways





….As group calls for the establishment of Coast guard

By Harris Emanuel

Uyo—No fewer than 10 persons were reportedly killed when an outboard engine boat capsized off the coast of Mbo Local Government Area in Akwa Ibom State.

It was gathered that of the 10 victims, five were from the same family from Udung Uko Local Government Area of the state.

They were returning from a fishing settlement, Ine Ataobong in Bakassi Peninsula, when they sailed into a fierce storm, which capsized their boat with only two persons surviving the tragedy.

A relation of one of the survivors, Mrs Eno Effai, who deals in seafood, described the incident as tragic as according to her, there was no life jacket on the boat.

She said: “It is really so sad. The sea has been so rough this period. Many people have lost their lives in the sea while travelling to Mbo or Oron. And this particular one is really sad in the sense that a family of five, including mother and school children were…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper