ACF felicitates Muslims as they celebrate Eid-el Kabir





By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

As Muslims across all walks of life celebrate the Eid-el Adha, ACF enjoined Nigerians to emulate the teachings and sacrifice therein, to pray for the Nation, pray for peace and unity as well as pray for Allah’s special intervention in the Country’s socioeconomic wellbeing.

Chief Gabriel Y. Aduku(Amana Ogohi I, Atta Igala) , ACF Chairman NEC , stated this in a statement on Tuesday.

“ACF also enjoines the executive arm of government and the legislature as well as the judiciary to commit to restoring public confidence that has been eroded over time.”

” The average Nigerian has almost lost hope due to unfortunate incidences and apparent neglect to rule of law that was becoming a norm in the country. A strong call, urging all citizens to as a matter of utmost importance put heads together to make restoration of public confidence in government,” the statement added.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper