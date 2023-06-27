A’Ibom govt institutes N100m fund for physically challenged undergraduates





By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Government has set up a one hundred million naira education Fund to encourage and support physically challenged undergraduates studying in tertiary institutions in the state.

According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Uyo, the state governor, Pastor Umo Eno disclosed this when leadership of National Association of Students with Disabilities, University of Uyo chapter, paid him a courtesy visit at Government House on Monday.

Eno explained that the idea aims at giving the student comprising those of Akwa Ibom origin and those residing in the state a sense of belonging, and making life easier for them.

He, appealed that the Ministries of Education and Women Affairs & Social Welfare mandated to manage the funds must verify and make sure the right persons benefits from the State government effort, and warned against bureaucratic bottlenecks in disbursement of the funds.

His words: “We have set up a fund for the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper