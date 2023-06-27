Allegation of APC causing disunity among truckers association cheap blackmail — NAMTOP





By Godwin Oritse

The newly-formed amalgamated group for truckers; National Association of Maritime Transport Operators (NAMTOP) has described the allegation leveled against the Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Lagos state; Mr. Cornelius A Ojelabi by the Council of Maritime Transport Union and Associations (COMTUA) as cheap blackmail.

In a letter sent to the LagosSstate Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo Olu and signed by Mohammed Sani on behalf of the NAMTOP; the truckers described the allegation as false and well-crafted rancorous fabricated defamatory propaganda employed by a professional blackmailer to arm-twist anyone that is opposed to his exploitative and domineering tendencies in the maritime transport industry.

The NAMTOP elders, in the letter asserted that Mr.Cornelius Ojelabi was not present when Lagos State Government directed truckers to come under one unified body, even as they affirmed that the APC Chairman did not participate or sign the communique…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper