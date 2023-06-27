Cardi B warns her husband, Offset over allegation of infidelity





American female rapper, Belcalis Almanzar, popularly known as Cardi B, has issued warning to her husband, Offset amid allegations of infidelity.

Recall that Offset, in a post that has since been deleted from his Instagram page, had claimed that his wife had cheated on him with a member of his own ‘gang.’

He wrote, “My wife fcked a nigga on me gang yall nigga know how I come.”

But, reacting on Twitter on Monday, Cardi B addressed the accusation via a Twitter space.

The American rapper countered the allegation by stating that Offset was making these claims because he himself had engaged in sexual relations with another woman.

Cardi B advised her fans not to lend their ears to Offset’s words, saying he was attempting to shift blame onto her for actions he knew he was guilty of.

Urging her followers not to pay attention to Offset’s words, she dismissed him as a mere “country man.”

She asserted her identity as Cardi B…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper