Customs to dismantle obstacles to trade boss





By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Nigerian Customs Service, NCS, is set to redirect its efforts towards trade facilitation and dismantling of obstacles to trade in the country.

Giving this indication yesterday in a session with senior Customs officers in Abuja, the newly appointed Acting Comptroller-General (C-G) of Customs, Mr. Adewale Adeniyi, stated: “We will prioritize efficiency in service delivery as the bedrock of trade facilitation and revenue generation. No longer shall encumbrances impede trade; we shall dismantle obstacles and foster a new culture of consultations and compliance.”

Mr. Adeniyi said that his administration would be guided by the principles of professionalism, integrity, and the highest ethical standards.

He added, “Over the past eight years, the Nigeria Customs Service has embarked on a journey of transformation, focused on reforms, restructuring, and revenue generation.

“We have witnessed critical adjustments to meet the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper