Eid-El-Kabir: Benue police on red alert





..CP directs Area Commanders, DPOs, Tactical Commanders to personally lead operations

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue State Police Command has beefed up security across the state ahead of the Eid-El-Kabir celebrations.

The directive to all commands to properly secure all parts of the state particularly the entry and exit points of the state was contained in a statement issued Tuesday by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Julius Okoro.

The Police Commissioner also directed all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, and Tactical Commanders to personally lead the Sallah Security operation to ensure the security of lives and property during the celebrations.

Part of the statement read: “The Commissioner of Police Benue State Police Command has assured the people of Benue state of adequate security arrangements for the 2023 Eid-El-Kabir Sallah Celebration.

“In his…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper