Eid-el-Kabir: Pray for success of Tinubu’s administration – Speaker Abbas





Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has urged Nigerians, especially the Muslim faithful to use the occasion of the Eid-el-Kabir to pray for the success of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Abbas also asked for the prayers as well as moral and spiritual support for all elected and appointed officials across the country.

The Speaker congratulated Muslims on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir, urging Nigerians to pray for the unity, peace and progress of the country.

Abbas also urged Nigerians to emulate Prophet Ibrahim’s obedience to the Almighty Allah by making sacrifices towards the development and growth of Nigeria.

According to him, the prosperity of the country is a joint task, calling on all citizens to remain united in the face of challenges.

He said, “I congratulate Muslims, and Nigerians by extension, as we witness yet another Sallah celebration, especially after the successful conduct of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper