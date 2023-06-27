



By Dapo Akinrefon

A good governance group known as Peace and Good Governance Advocates, Group tackles Plateau APC over attack on Gov Mutfwang PEGGA, has rebuked the All Progressives Congress, APC in Plateau State for allegedly giving itself as a tool for the mayhem that occurred at the venue of the Plateau State Governorship Election Tribunal hearing on Monday, June 26, 2023.

The group, in a statement issued by its coordinator, Manny Imman, also hailed Governor Caleb Mutfwang for the restraint and dignity he received during the assault on his person by the APC thugs that waylaid him on his way out of the tribunal hearing.

The group chided the APC Progressive Advocates For Good Governance which circulated the video of the assault on the governor earlier in the day.

Manny Imman said: “#What happened outside the tribunal hearing today was a shock to the majority of democracy stakeholders on the plateau and a reminder of the violence with which the APC has in the last year…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper