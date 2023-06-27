Lagos-Ibadan expressway: FG suspends further work till July 3





•Project gulps over N315bn so far

•As expert blames FG for unnecessary delay

By Olasunkanmi Akoni & KIngsley Adegboye, LAGOS

FOLLOWING public outcry over the chaotic traffic situation on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, the Federal Government, yesterday, suspended further work on the ongoing reconstruction.

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mrs Olukorede Kesha, in a statement, said the suspension was to reduce possible gridlock during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration slated for Wednesday and Thursday.

The statement reads: “Due to the recent heavy traffic flow being experienced on the Lagos-Shagamu route in the last couple of days, the inclement weather conditions, the forthcoming Eid Kabir and the advice of the traffic management team deployed to manage traffic-related issues on the project.

“Construction activities on this ever busy and very important highway will be suspended from Tuesday, 27 of June to Sunday,2 of July 2023.

“This is to allow travellers…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper