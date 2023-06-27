Police arrest man for selling 9-year-old son for N400,000 in Akwa-Ibom





By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

OPERATIVES of the Quick Intervention Squad, QIS, Akwa Ibom State Police command has arrested one Gabriel Okon Ekpiri of Ekit Itam Akpan Obong in Itu Local Government Area who sold his 9year-old -son for four hundred thousand naira.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Odiko MacDon disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Uyo.

MacDon also disclosed that the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Olatoye Durosinmi on Monday decorated two Deputy Commissioners of Police serving in the Command.

His words, “The two Deputy Commissioners of Police are DCP Baba Lawan Audu, Area Commander, Eket Area Command and DCP Lawal Isa Mani of the Department of Operations.

“The CP, while conveying the hearty congratulations of the Inspector General of Police, Acting IGP Olukayode Egbetokun to the Officers, charged them to double their productivity capacity while playing their deputising roles.

“The elated Senior Officers…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper