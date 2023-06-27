Police parade 503 suspects in Kaduna, recover arms, others 





By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Kaduna State Police Command has paraded about 503 suspects who were arrested for various crimes within the past two months in the state

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state,DSP Muhammed Jalige said the arrests were made between May and June in 2023.

According to him, “I’m glad to brief you today on the recent achievements recorded by the Kaduna State Police Command, in its determination to ensure lasting peace and security of lives and properties of the good people of Kaduna State. You will agree with me that the need to create an enabling environment for business and farming activities to succeed in Kaduna State and the country at large cannot be overemphasized. “

“The noticeable peace and tranquillity currently enjoyed in state is a pointer to the fact that the Command is leaving no stone unturned in its quest to protect the lives and properties of the good people of Kaduna State. As we speak, a lot of security majors are been…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper