Sallah: Police restrict vehicular movement in Borno 





By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Sequel to the anticipated Eid -El Kabir/Sallah celebrations, the Borno State Police Command has announced restriction of vehicular movement between 7am and 12:00 pm on Wednesday 28th June 2023

The restriction, though regretted, will include the use of motor vehicles, tricycles and bicycles except for those on essential duties.

This was disclosed on Tuesday by the acting commissioner of police who is equally the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations, Borno State Police Command, DCP Haruna Yahaya.

In a press statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Sani Shatambaya, said Muslim faithful are advised to pray at Eid prayer grounds close to their homes and to ensure they go early enough for security screening.

The statement reads: “In furtherance of the forthcoming Eid-il-Kabir Sallah celebrations slated for 28th June 2023, the Borno State Police Command wishes to reiterate and assure the public especially the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper