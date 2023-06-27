Teenage mom released on bail from Delta prison 





An 18-year-old mother of two weeks old baby, who is an inmate of Warri Custodial Centre, popularly known as Okere Prison, Miss Beauty Obi, has been granted bail by the Chief Judge of Delta State, Hon. Justice Tessy Diai, on compassionate grounds.

The Chief Judge had extended compassion to Beauty Obi, who reportedly delivered her baby two weeks ago through caesarean section, following an appeal from the deputy controller of the Warri Custodial Centre, Mr Edo Joseph Lucky.

Lucky had passionately narrated the pathetic situation of the teenage mother and her boyfriend, who was admitted to the Custodial Centre while she was pregnant.

The deputy controller of the Custodial Centre, said when young Miss Beauty was due for delivery, she was taken to the Warri Central Hospital, where she gave birth through caesarean section, but the little child was placed in an incubator for one week before it was reunited with the mother in custody.

Lucky further disclosed that…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper