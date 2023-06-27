Video: Jubilation as supporters receive Tinubu in Lagos





There was wild jubilation as President Bola Tinubu returned to Lagos today (Tuesday) from his international trips to Paris and London respectively.

Tinubu was received by jubilant supporters, comprising women, youths, who cheered the president and chanted his praises.

President Tinubu lands in Lagos from London to celebrate Eid el Kabir. pic.twitter.com/Vazd7GHt9t — Bayo onanuga (@aonanuga1956) June 27, 2023

He was also received by high-ranking members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) including Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state, amid warm display by colourful members of the Presidential Guards.

The President had earlier arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos at exactly 05:13pm.

Recall that the President had travelled to the Paris, France on Friday during, where he participated in the summit for ‘A New Global Financing Pact’ hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper