Collaboration between govt, industries critical for green economy – Lafarge





By Nkiruka Nnorom

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Lafarge Africa Plc, Khaled El Dokani, has said that collaboration among industries, individuals and the government is required for Nigeria to make a smooth transition to a greener economy.

He stated this at the 6th edition of the company’s Concrete Ideas stakeholder conference series in Lagos with the theme: “The Business of Clean Energy: Opportunities for Industries and SMEs and Promoting Circular Economy through Sustainable Waste Management Practice.”

The forum brought together industry experts, business leaders and key decision-makers in the energy and waste management sector to examine Nigeria’s strategy to transition to clean or renewable energy and the opportunities the transition presents for Nigerian businesses and for boosting energy supply to reduce Nigeria’s huge energy deficit.

He said: “Fighting climate change and making the transition towards a greener economy requires a concerted…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper