Eid-el-Kabir: Zulum urges citizens to keep praying for Borno





Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has called on the people of the state to pray for the restoration of total peace in the state.

Zulum made the appeal on Wednesday after attending the two raka’at prayers conducted at Ramat Square in Maiduguri.

The Eid prayer was led by Imam Idaini of Borno, Imam Shettima Mamman Saleh, with the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Elkanemi, and other traditional title holders in attendance.

NAN reports that former governor Ali Modu Sherrif; Sen. Mohammed Ali Ndume; Sen. Mohammed Tahir Monguno; member representing Marte/Monguno/Nganzai at the House of Representatives, Rep. Bukar Talba; former deputy governor Usman Durkwa, and the immediate past Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali, were also in attendance.

Zulum said: “We thank Almighty Allah for giving us relative peace in Borno state which enables us to perform our obligation.

“The state in the last five years was not like this. I, therefore, urge the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper