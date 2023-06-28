Group urges VP to strengthen Hajj operations 





A group, National Movement for Public Awareness (NMPA), has urged Vice President Kashim Shettima to summon a stakeholders’ meeting to x-ray Hajj operations in Nigeria and proffer solutions to make the process easier for intending pilgrims.

The group said in a press statement on Wednesday in Kaduna, signed by its Secretary General, Abdullahi Bayero, that it’s important to make the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) more responsive to its mandate.

The group said that the Vice President, who now oversees the commission, should immediately review its activities to simplify the process.

It said that it was unfortunate that the commission and some state pilgrims agencies failed in conveying about 2,000 intending pilgrims for the 2023 Hajj who paid through the Hajj Saving Scheme.

It also expressed concern about NAHCON’s alleged foot-dragging over the prompt refund of excess Hajj fares of 2022 to pilgrims or publishing details of all refunds…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper