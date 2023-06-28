How Nigerians lost N25.5bn to e-fraud in 4 years





By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor

Electronic-related financial crime is gaining massive ground in the country. Some reports have revealed that the menace have cost Nigerians over N25.5 billion in just four years.

Breaking it down, a non -governmental organisation, the Anti-Corruption Agencies of Nigeria, said each Nigerian loses the equivalent of N35,000 yearly on financial crimes.

It aggregated the loss to amount $18 billion when spread across illicit Financial Crimes like bribery, Internet fraud and non-payment of taxes.

However, the issue has become so worrisome in the Information and Communications Technology, ICT sector, that the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC can no longer have any of it.

At the weekend, during the Second Quarter Industry Consumer Advisory Forum (ICAF) in Lagos, the commission appeared to hold the telecom operators partly responsible, subtly warning them to improve on their networks’ security architecture or take the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper