



Joana Sanz, the wife of Barcelona legend Dani Alves has made a U-turn on the situation surrounding the Brazilian legend.

In a video uploaded on her social handles, the model clarifies that she would continue to support Alves.

She also asked the media to stop talking about their lives.

She said: “I will be by his side, a relationship is one thing, but he is my family. They have been together for eight years, therefore, I will be by his side. Like it or not. Stop talking about the lives of others”

She went on to add: “I have not said that I want to get away from him . I have only said that I do not care what the media say. I want to get away from this, not from him”

These messages come as mixed signals after Sanz claimed in an interview last week that she did not care what the Barcelona legend did.

The post I did not say that I want to get away from him – Dani Alves' wife, Joana Sanz appeared first on Vanguard News.





Source: Vanguard Newspaper