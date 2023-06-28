Japa: Canada announces tech job opportunities for Nigerians, others





Canada has unveiled its first-ever immigration tech talent mechanism that will establish new job opportunities for Nigerian citizens and others.

The new job opportunities are announced a few days after Germany passed an immigrant law created to encourage more people from outside the European Union to come to the country for work.

The talent strategy which was launched at the 2023 Collision Conference in Toronto includes new measures and improvements on existing measures to help businesses in Canada thrive in a competitive landscape, Toronto News reported.

“Over this year, Canada is going to be developing a specific stream for some of the world’s most highly talented people that will be able to come to Canada to work for tech companies whether they have a job offer or not,” Sean Fraser, Canada’s Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, said on Tuesday.

“We are going to be launching a digital Nomads strategy which is going to allow people, who have a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper