Jostling for principal offices divides senators

AHEAD of the resumption of the 10th Senate, next Tuesday, there are strong indications that the battle for Senate Majority leader has polarised Northern and Southern Senators, especially those from the South West.

This was as northern senators intensified their protests and pushed to produce the majority leader.

Stakeholders in the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, are also locked in internal squabbles that appear to be hurting the chances of its members eyeing the National Assembly minority slots.

With the election of Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau penultimate week, the focus has shifted to other principal officers; namely: Majority Leader, Minority…





