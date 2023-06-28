Oyebanji nominates 2 ex-deputy speakers, others as commissioners





By Rotimi Ojomoyela

GOVERNOR Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State, yesterday, forwarded a list of commissioners and special adviser nominees to the state House of Assembly for ratification.

Some of the nominees are former Deputy Speakers, Mr. Dapo Karounwi and Mr. Taiwo Olatunbosun, Folorunsho Olabode, Mrs. Tosin Aluko, Prof. Bolaji Aluko, Prof. Ojo Bakare, Prof. Patrick Tedela and immediate former head of service, Mrs. Peju Babafemi, amongst others.

The Speaker, Mr Adeoye Aribasoye, during plenary, read the names from a letter sent to the House by Governor Oyebanji, requesting the lawmakers for their parliamentary approval by Sections 192 and 196 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended, to expand the executive council to assist in service delivery.

The Speaker on behalf of his colleagues, while giving the assurances of performing their legislative assignment diligently, however, committed the list to the House Committee on Rules and Business,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper