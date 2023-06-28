Police arrest 15 criminal suspects, rescue 7 kidnapped victims in Enugu





The Police Command in Enugu State, on Tuesday paraded 15 criminal suspects arrested in different parts of the state for various criminal offences between May and June, 2023.

The suspects were arrested for offences bordering on conspiracy, murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, rape, unlawful possession of firearms and fraud.

Speaking during the parade, the Command’s Spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, commended law-abiding residents for assisting the police with relevant information that led to the arrests.

Ndukwe said: “These operational breakthroughs recorded by the Command is in pursuant of the policing strategies devised to curtail the activities of criminal elements in the State.

“These arrests also led to the rescue of seven kidnapped victims.

“We recovered seven firearms, two vehicles, one motorcycle, one dagger, N701,000 cash and other incriminating exhibits, in the separate operations carried out by police operatives with support from other security forces…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper