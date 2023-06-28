Putin ‘weakened’ by Wagner mutiny, says German Chancellor Scholz





German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Wednesday Russian President Vladimir Putin had been “weakened” by the Wagner mercenary group’s mutiny, but that the ultimate consequences of the rebellion remained unclear.

The weekend uprising — which ended when Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin called off his troops’ advance on Moscow — has prompted questions about Putin’s grip on power as Moscow’s war in Ukraine grinds on.

In his first extensive comments about the aborted rebellion, Scholz said it would “surely have long-term consequences in Russia”.

“I do believe that he (Putin) is weakened,” Scholz told public broadcaster ARD.

“It shows that the autocratic structures, the power structures, have cracks and he in no way sits as firmly in the saddle as he always claims,” the German leader said.

“But I don’t want to take part in speculation about how long he’ll stay in office — it could be a long time or short, we don’t know.”

Scholz said Germany and its Western partners would be…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper