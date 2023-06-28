Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli sign Chelsea goalkeeper, Mendy





Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy has become the latest player to move to Saudi Arabia with Pro League side Al-Ahli announcing the arrival of the Senegal international on Wednesday.

“Welcome Mendy… best goalkeeper in the world” Al-Ahli posted on social media accompanied by a video clip of the 31-year-old putting pen to paper on his contract.

In a statement Chelsea confirmed the player’s departure after a three-season spell in London.

He “will be best remembered at Stamford Bridge for the key role he played on our run to Champions League glory in 2021” the club added.

Mendy is the third player from Chelsea to move to the Saudi Pro League which is backed by the nation’s sovereign wealth fund.

His compatriot Kalidou Koulibaly has joined Al-Hilal and French 2018 World Cup winner N’Golo Kante left for Al-Ittihad.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper