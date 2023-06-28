The illusion of political time, By Hakeem Baba-Ahmed





The best time to slap a king is when a fly lands on his cheek – African Proverb

A journalist just asked me if I am impressed by the popular perception that Nigerians have been experiencing effective and positive governance since 29th May. I suspect, going by his voice on the other end of the phone, that I disappointed him by my ‘not really’ response.I owed him an explanation, but I could not go beyond observing that almost all administrations try to get noticed on arrival. Some do by rolling out power and authority to accomplish objectives that will deliver immediate, noticeable and popular goals.

Some come prepared to reap where previous administrations left substantially prepared ground for harvesting immediate gratification. There are others who grab attention by actions that literally portray previous administrations as villains whose records must be righted by immediate, unforgiving redress in public interest. Others take what they think is their time, laboured…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper