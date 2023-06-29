24-Hour Ultimatum: 3 suspected killers of Naval officer in Ondo arrested





•Market day abandoned, youths yet to return for fear of arrest

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Three of the six alleged suspected killers of a naval officer attached to the Nigeria Navy Secondary School, ldo-Ani, in Ondo State, Akingbohun M., have been arrested.

Those arrested include their leader — Ayo Agogo, Oyinbo Adida and one Francis. Three others are presently at large.

They were reportedly arrested at a farm settlement close to the community, following a 24-hour ultimatum given by the Naval authorities in the state that the killers be produced.

The officer, Akingbohun M., was attached to the Secondary School, situated in the community.

Colleagues of the officer had invaded the community, threatening to avenge his death.

The suspected killers, alleged to be cult members, according to reports, were not indigenes of the community.

A source told Vanguard that the Naval authorities insisted, during a meeting with the community quarter chiefs, who visited to placate…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper