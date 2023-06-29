Akwa Ibom: NUJ resolves to boycott state Assembly activities





By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

THE Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Akwa Ibom State Council, has resolved to henceforth boycott the activities of the state House of Assembly following the non-appointment of a member of the Union as Press Secretary to the Speaker Mr. Udeme Otong.

This was among other resolutions reached by the union during its monthly Congress held on Wednesday June 28, 2023 at the Council’s Secretariat issued in a communique made available to members on Thursday in Uyo.

The communique was signed by Comrade Amos Etuk State Chairman, Comrade Dominic Akpan Secretary as well as Comrade Iniobong Ekponta, Comrade Dianime Uko, Comrade Emem Okon, Chairman, Secretary and member of the Communique drafting Committee.

It reads: “Congress directed all Journalists covering the activities of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, including the Press Corps to withdraw their services with immediate effect over the appointment of a non-journalist as the Press Secretary (Head…





