APC chieftain to Akpabio: Use Senate presidency to unite Nigeria, bring devt to N-Delta





By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The South-South Zonal Organizing Secretary of All Progressives Congress, APC, Blessing Agbomhere, has urged the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, to use his office to bring greater development to the Niger Delta.

He also admonished the Senate president to ensure that no part of the country was left behind in President Bola Tinubu’s expected infrastructure revolution.

In a statement, Agbomhere congratulated Akpabio on his emergence as President of the 10th Senate, urging him to see his election as one more reason to work assiduously for a progressive and united Nigeria.

Agbomhere, who is a good governance advocate, public relations and security expert, hailed President Tinubu for his steadfast support for the emergence of Akpabio, despite an alleged attempt to truncate his consensus choice by the APC.

While also congratulating other elected members of the National Assembly, Agbomhere urged them to borrow a leaf from Tinubu, who has “hit…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper