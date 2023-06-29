Eid-el-Kabir: CDS, Chief of Army Staff vow to tackle insecurity





…Praise commitment, courage, sacrifice of military personnel

By Kingsley Omonobi

Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Christopher Musa and the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, yesterday hailed troops on the frontline and vowed to fight to standstill the insecurity that has dogged the country for over a decade.

The two military chiefs’ vow was contained in separate statements, in view of celebration of Eid-el-Kabir.

The CDS in his statement signed by Acting Director of Defence Information, Brigadier-General Tukur Ismaila Gusau, said: “The symbolic values and virtues of unflinching faith and total sacrifice which the Eid-el-Kabir festival exemplifies also hold true for the supreme sacrifices which our defiant and courageous soldiers continue to make in the face of challenges to the peace, unity and sovereignty of the nation.

“The security and stability of our nation is the sacred and collective responsibility of all Nigerians.”

Musa also…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper