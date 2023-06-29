Ijakumo: Kunle Remi, perfect lead actor in story of greed, religious fraud and vengeance





By Biodun Busari

The film

Ijakumo: The Born Again Stripper hit Netflix on Friday, 23rd June, 2023, and it’s become a talking point as one of many Nollywood stories with realities that Nigerian society endures where the societal ills of greed, deceit, lust, betrayal, religious corruption, and vengeance mingle with flamboyance, pride, ego, wealth, and power.

The film was scripted by Kehinde Joseph and directed by Adebayo Tijani, with a duration of 120 minutes. It was nominated for Best Picture Editor (Steve Sodiya), Best Sound Editor (Kazeem Agboola) and Best Cinematographer (Idowu Adedapo) in the 2023 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

Its music was performed by Abosede Peace. While the film is mainly in English, it boasts of representation of the three major Nigerian languages – Yoruba, Igbo and Hausa.

The cast

It was produced by Toyin Abraham and stars Toyin Abraham as Asabi, Kunle Remi as Pastor Jide, Lolade Okusanya as Sharon and Mary, Olumide…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper