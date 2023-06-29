I’ll not aid in destruction of Nigeria’s economy – Tinubu





President Bola Tinubu says he will not partake in the economic destruction of the country by enemies of the nation.

He said the bleeding of the country through the oil subsidy regime was a huge joke that should never be allowed to continue under any guise.

The president stated this on Thursday at a reception in his honour by the Lagos State Government.

“We will be needing the necessary resources to achieve the promise we made to Nigerians during our campaign.

“We need to stop the bleeding of our finances through fuel subsidy and the arbitrary exchange regime. We have no choice.

“We’ve to re-engineer the effectiveness of control and management of our resources in order to meet the obligations owed to Nigerians.

“I could have said yes I want a share of my benefit and participate in the arbitrage. But no, God forbid. That’s not why you elected me,” he said.

The president said that Nigerians would continue to see new and better…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper