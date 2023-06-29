‘I’m used to being cast as big man’ Idris Elba went rogue in new TV series, Hijack





In his new TV series, Hijack, English actor, Idris Elba uses his size to sell his characters as a detective in Luther.

The actor, who was also an executive producer in the new Apple TV+ series often averted protocol and went rogue.

Recall that, on The Wire, Elba played a shrewd, intimidating crime boss in the drug world. In the 2022 movie Beast, he protected his daughters from a ferocious lion while on holiday in South Africa.

But, in Hijack, Elba uses his mental strength to navigate a crisis, not his build.

Elba plays Sam, a passenger on a flight from Dubai to London that turns into a hostage situation. The first two episodes of Hijack debut Wednesday (Jun 28) on Apple TV+, with one new episode released weekly.

He said, “I’m used to being cast as a big man. In this situation Sam is vulnerable. He isn’t there to fight.”

Sam’s strength here is that he works as a corporate negotiator, and his ability to assess high-stakes situations…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper