Kidnap of oil workers in Lagos: Family of victims weep, besiege company office





By Esther Onyegbula & Efe Onodjae

Barely 48 hours after the Managing Director and seven employees of a Lagos-based oil company were kidnapped while in a boat heading towards the highbrow Lekki area of the state, anxious family members of the victim reportedly besieged the premises of oil company in Apapa demanding to know the fate of the victims.

The oil workers were kidnapped last Monday while in the boat and the boat they boarded was discovered later drifting in a different area from where they were headed without them. Eyewitnesses said they were forced out of their boat into another that took them away. Their boat did not capsize and their belongings were intact.

Sources said the family members who were wearing gloomy faces made frantic efforts to have audience with authorities of the oil company without success. They reportedly nearly created an ugly scene at the company but for the intervention of one unnamed top official of the company who pleaded for time to enable…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper